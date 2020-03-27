Casio’s new G-Shock GMW-B5000CS gets the laser look

G-Shock watches have never been shy on your wrist, but the latest addition to the series is particularly eye-catching. You know those laser rooms that Tom Cruise has had to negotiate in at least five of his films? Imagine that, but on a watch, and you have the G-Shock GMW-B5000CS. The full metal exterior is consistent with the classic G-Shock design, with the silver lines that complete its ‘near-future’ design forged by applying black ion plating finish to the bezel, band and buckle surface, while bringing out an underlying colour scheme using a laser to carve out the latticed pattern. LASERS. Handily, the latest G-Shock also tells the time, which autocorrects itself four times a day when connected to your phone, and there’s a high-luminosity full auto LED backlight. Casio’s G-Shock GMW-B5000CS launches in May 2020 and will cost £699.