Casio’s Edifice EQB-501 is a smart watch in disguise

When is a smart watch not a smartwatch? How about when it’s got Bluetooth but doesn’t rumble on your wrist every time you get a text message? Casio’s new EQB-501 range (£325) wirelessly connects to your Android or iPhone to accurately set the clock, add calendar functions, dual time zones and countdown timers using the Casio Watch+ app, and, thanks to design nous from the Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, displays your average speed too. You can choose from five different faces, which are all waterproof down to 100m, but unlike a Formula 1 car, they’re all solar powered.