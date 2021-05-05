Call Casio's G-Shock GBA-900 a smarter watch, not a smartwatch

Casio’s new G-Shock GBA-900 (£119, available now in red, white, black and black/purple finishes) is pitched at the sort of casual runner that doesn’t need a full smartwatch or fitness tracker. It might not measure your heartrate or automatically recognise that you’re currently playing polo (good shot, Your Highness!) but it’ll connect to the Move companion app via Bluetooth, using your phone’s GPS to track distance travelled. It also includes a five-stage training intensity tracker and daily goals to provide some motivation for that couch-to-5K journey. Step tracking, phone notifications and a two-year replaceable battery round out the features.