The bargain-priced Oppo Band is a fitness tracker that does everything you’d expect it to

Fitbit might have popularised wrist-based fitness trackers, but these days it’s by no means the only company making them. A multitude of smartphone manufacturers have branched off into the wearables space, and Oppo is the latest. Following last year’s Oppo Watch (you remember, the one with Apple Watch posters all over its wall), the up-and-coming Chinese giant has launched a cheap and cheerful fitness tracker c alled the Oppo Band. It offers 12 workout modes, sleep and heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring and 5ATM water resistance, and can naturally ping you smartphone notifications as you work out. The display is a 1.1in AMOLED with a 126 x 294 resolution, while the 100mAh battery can be fully charged in 1.5 hours and lasts 12 days, according to Oppo. Available in black only, the sporty £40 Oppo Band is on sale now.