Let's not sugarcoat it: wear one of these on your wrist and almost everyone is going to think you've bought an Apple Watch.

Oppo has clearly not strayed far from Apple's design, with a similar shape, straps and even watch faces. Looks are subjective, but Fossil, Skagen and even Samsung's smartwatches are much more style-led.

The only visual flair is the emerald green side button, which defaults to a fitness shortcut but can be programmed to launch just about any app.

Oppo hasn't skimped on materials, though, with a metal frame that feels impressively robust and a fascia made with scratch-resistant Corning glass. The whole thing is 3ATM water-resistant, meaning you'll be able to take it swimming as well as into the shower.

Only the underside is made from plastic, but you won't notice once you strap it on. The band is just as hardy, and can be detached with a quick button press on the back of the watch, but proprietary lugs mean buying replacements won't be as easy as other WearOS watches that use industry-standard pins.

The bundled strap has plenty of adjustment, at least, so everyone should be able to get a comfortable fit. Oppo hasn't skimped on useful additions like NFC, letting you go contactless with Google Pay, but if you're into phone-free exercise only the larger 46mm Watch gets built-in LTE - and then only in certain territories.