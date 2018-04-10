Amazfit Stratos is a sports tracking master at a bargain price

Following on from its impressive Bip and Cor budget fitness trackers, Chinese brand Amazfit has just busted through the gates with the Stratos, a more watch-shaped tracker with a dizzying array of abilities, a carbon fibre case and an amenable price tag of US$200 (UK price TBC). Not only does it support notifications and let you read messages and emails when paired with your iOS or Android phone, the Stratos tracks running, walking, cycling, elliptical machine, trail running, triathlon, tennis, football, skiing and swimming (it’s waterproof to 50m), monitors sleep, comes with GPS, a heart-rate sensor, week-long battery life and 4GB of storage for your favourite training tracks on MP3. It’ll even measure VO2max, thanks to a partnership with Firstbeat, making it a near-complete cheap tracking tool that might have the folks at Fitbit and Garmin quaking in their boots.