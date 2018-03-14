Amazfit Cor is a low-cost fitness tracker that’s the spitting image of a Fitbit Classic

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Amazfit’s presumably hoping ‘they’ are right. The Bip recently aped Apple Watch; now the company’s seemingly been ‘inspired’ by the Fitbit Classic, judging by the stylings of the entertainingly named Amazfit Cor ($80). Still, Cor has a lot ‘mor’ going for it than industrial design. Beyond sports tracking, you can use Cor to check the week’s weather forecast, and set alarms and timers. The always-on 1.23in colour touchscreen display is housed beneath scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. And the wearable is water resistant to 50m, and will keep going for 12 days on a single charge – guaranteeing you’ll run out of puff long before it does.