Add some hygge to your wrist with Skagen’s all-touch smartwatch

OK, it’s not quite the same as snuggling up to a roaring fire with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, but if you can’t get enough of the Danish concept of coziness, strapping a Skagen Falster on your wrist will let you carry a little bit of Hygge around with you every day. It’s the company’s first entirely touchscreen smartwatch, with a fully round display filling the face with all the at-a-glance info you could need. All the usual Android Wear 2.0 features are here, wrapped up in a minimal design and your choice of mesh straps. Sandi Toksvig would be proud. Prices start from £279 and you’ll be able to snap one up in the coming months.