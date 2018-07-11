Unshackle yourself with Optoma’s NuForce BE Free5 wireless buds

The greatest fear around wire-free headphones is that they’ll jump out your ear holes at any time, with great speed, zero warning and no sweet farewell. Thankfully, these lightweight buds come with silicone wings to provide a snug fit and cater for all ear sizes. They’re water and sweat resistant, and come with a portable charging case, with quick charging - just 15 minutes gives you one hour listening time. They feature a built-in noise cancelling microphone for calls and work with Siri and Google Assistant. Not too shabby for £99.99.