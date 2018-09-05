TCL’s Samsung-rivalling 8K TV is rammed with tech

As there’s currently zero watchable 8K content, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the arrival of 8K TVs is roughly as underwhelming as those exploding “hoverboards” from a few years ago. But they’re not going anywhere, so get used it. Hot off the back of LG and Samsung announcing their own monster screens, TCL has unveiled the 8K QLED TV – FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Edition, owing to the company’s partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Thankfully, its name won’t be as much of a mouthful when it launches here next year. The 75in telly uses a Quantum Dot display with a wide colour gamut, 1,000 peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR and local dimming for improved backlighting control. Just 20mm at its thinnest point, it’s a stylish set, and there’s even a Dolby Atmos AI soundbar in the base that’ll continue to work when the TV is off.