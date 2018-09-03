The world of technology is a strange one. Chances are Joe Bloggs is still getting his head around the arrival of 4K, and you can’t even watch local news in HD yet.

Of course, tech companies don’t care about any of that, and some of the biggest players in the game have used this year’s IFA to outline their intention to kickstart the 8K revolution, even though there is quite literally nothing you can watch in that resolution in the UK. 8K gives you 16x more detail than full HD, but at the moment that’s just numbers to you and me.

So why take the plunge now, you might very reasonably ask. Well, Samsung used a behind-closed-doors event at IFA 2018 to talk up the AI upscaling abilities of its new Q900R 8K QLED range, which is expected to hit stores in just a month’s time.

Put simply, it takes both the high and low resolution and finds a better meeting point between the two, giving you a smoother and more vibrant picture, whatever you’re watching. So there’s that, as well as 4,000 nits peak brightness and full colour reproduction. But should any of this make you as excited as Samsung wants you to be? I had a look at the range in search of some answers.