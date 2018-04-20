Sharp is about to launch its 70in 8K TV in Europe, and it’ll only set you back 12,000 euros

Technology comes at you fast. While the average household is still contemplating whether now is the right time to jump on the 4K bandwagon (it is), Sharp is bored of such a measly pixel count. European customers will very soon be able to buy its LV-70X500E, a 70in 8K TV monitor. Sure, you won’t be able to watch anything in that eye-watering 7680 x 4320 resolution, but there’s nothing wrong with a bit of remarkably extreme future-proofing. The gargantuan set has eight HDMI inputs, four of which are on 8K duty, and Sharp says it can upscale. There’s support for HDR10 and HLG too. Unsurprisingly, being ahead of the curve doesn’t cheap; the LV-70X500E will retail for just shy of 12,000 euros when it goes on sale in the next week or so.