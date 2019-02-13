Samsung Q90 TV is a "Quantum" Leap for 4K

You know the old saying — you wait for a Samsung TV to come along and then more than 20 arrive at once. The 2019 line consists of many, many models, but the 4K flagship we care about is the top-of-the-line Q90; TVs that go from 43-inches from all the way up to 82-inches. As well as going bigger -- a symptom of our unquenchable thirst for massive TVs according to Samsung -- the South Korean company is keen to address the big criticism around QLED: namely viewing angles. ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology should mean that granny, sat viewing side-on from the armchair, will get as good a view as those on the main sofa. The "Quantum Processor" from Samsung’s 8K range has also made it down to the Q90, using AI to improve your content from your pristine Blu-Rays to your phone-casted YouTube videos. Apple AirPlay 2, HDR10+ and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support round out the premium features of the Q90 -- there are no prices as yet, but we do know they'll release in March.