Roku TV to take on Amazon in new Hisense smart TV range

You know the old adage. No streaming services launch their own TVs for ages and then two come along at once. Or something like that. Following on from the news that Amazon will be launching its own Fire TV Edition sets in the UK, Roku and Hisense have announced they will also be bringing the first Roku TV to the UK, as part of Hisense’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Little is known about the price or specs of the TV at this stage, apart from it will support 4K HDR content from Roku’s streaming and catch up services. It’ll be on the shelves in time for Christmas.