Philips’ well-equipped OLED 807 uses LG’s new super-bright OLED EX tech

Philips has announced its first OLED TV to use LG’s latest image tech that offers around 30 percent higher brightness than other OLED displays. LG launched the new panel just before CES 2022 at the turn of the year.

The Android-powered TV is available in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes and has a super-thin design centred on a chrome T-bar stand. (The 77-inch model has a slightly different approach with feet instead).

As you’d expect from a top-end Philips TV, there’s support for the renowned Ambilight tech on all sides of the display, while there’s also support for the full range of HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and HDR10+ Adaptive).

New with this generation is support for IMAX Enhanced, too. The TV has an upgraded image processor (the sixth generation of Philips’ P5 image processor). New picture smarts include ‘Enhanced Ambient intelligence’ that automatically adjusts brightness, gamma and colour to suit the available light.

There’s also an AI Film Mode to add to current picture modes (seven in total including Filmmaker mode).

This TV supports HDMI 2.1 and variable refresh rates (VRR, 48-120Hz) for connection to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Plus there’s also compatibility with Nvidia’s G-Sync tech and AMD FreeSync that we also saw with last year’s range-topping OLED 986. That TV – like its predecessors – also features Bowers and Wilkins audio tech. The 807 doesn’t but still has a 70W 2.1 sound system with a dedicated rear-facing bass driver plus four passive radiators. It can also be part of a wireless audio system (where it would be the centre speaker) thanks to DTS Play-Fi.

Philips launched the new OLED 807 alongside other TVs and audio gear at its annual early-year European launch event.