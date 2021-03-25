Panasonic expands its OLED TV arsenal

There’s nothing like staring at your existing telly for ages to make you want a new one – and after a year of varying levels of lockdown, chances are you’ve seen enough of your gogglebox to have you reaching for the credit card. After unveiling its JZ2000 flagship at CES, Panasonic has now added a whole raft of options to its TV line-up, and the JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 OLEDs (all £TBC) are likely to be top of your shopping list. Available as 65-, 55- and 48-inchers, they’re all powered by the new HCX Pro AI processor, which uses AI to deliver the optimum picture quality, and come with Panasonic’s new Game Mode Extreme, which cuts latency down a minimum. The JZ1500 even comes with the same Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel that’s found in the JZ2000. If you’d prefer a standard LED, you might be tempted by the JX940 (also £TBC), which has the same processor and Auto AI tech, a 4K 120Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel and supports Dolby Atmos sound. That one will be available in 49in, 55in, 65in and 75in flavours and be available in May, while the OLEDs go on sale in June, by which point you might be too busy going outside again anyway.