Panasonic announces its JX600 series of affordable 4K TVs

We’ve heard plenty about the top end of Panasonic’s 2021 TV lineup, but sadly not everyone can be in the market for a whopping great self-optimising OLED. Luckily, Panasonic knows this, and its JX600 series of 4K LED goggleboxes look like a good option on the entry-level side of things. Available in 50in (£550) and a very bedroom-friendly 43in (£450) variants, the JX600 offers the full 4K HDR experience, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Dolby Vision is also built-in, and you can control the TV with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant. All the streaming apps you’ll need are on board, while Game Mode ensures your console and the TV are playing nicely and minimising input lag as much as possible. The Panasonic JX600 will be available to buy at the end of October.