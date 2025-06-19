SpyraGravity is the ultimate weapon for your next water fight

When you absolutely, positively want to soak everyone in the garden, accept no substitutes – the SpyraGravity should be your new weapon of mass saturation.

The SpyraGravity is the kind of water pistol Rambo would use. It comes with four SpyraBlasts: silicone balls that you fill with water before loading them into the launcher and firing them towards the enemy at 13m per second, which is as much power as Spyra says is legally allowed. Wowsers.

It has a range of 16m (or 9m straight upwards if the tango has managed to secure higher ground) and the bombs burst open on impact, depositing 100ml of liquid embarrassment onto your target.

It has a colour LED display to help you keep track of your ammo, which should come in handy for anybody who’s unable to count to four, and the battery inside has enough power to fire 2000 times before you need to retreat to the conservatory to recharge it, by which time everyone should be well and truly drenched.

The SpyraGravity comes in blue or red and will set you back £99/$109/€109, but that’s a small price to pay for such water-based shock and awe, right?