LG’s 2019 big-screen OLED TVs will support Nvidia G-Sync for buttery smooth gaming

LG is quite good at OLED TVs, and Nvidia knows a thing or two about PC gaming. It’s significant, then, that the two have joined forces to infuse LG’s 2019 OLEDs with Nvidia G-Sync, tech that enables the display to synchronise with the PC, giving you the smoothest gaming experience without flickering, tearing or stuttering. It’ll be available on LG’s 4K OLEDs in 55-77in variants, which also register input lag of just 13 milliseconds for 4K content at 60Hz. Of course, LG’s 2019 range has plenty more in its arsenal, such as a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and deep learning-based audio. G-Sync will come to LG’s model 65/55E9 and 77/65/55C9 through a firmware update in the coming weeks.