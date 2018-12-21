The LG Cinebeam Laser 4K can project a 120-inch picture from just seven inches away

It's hard to think about anything other than last-minute Christmas shopping right now, but CES 2019 is right around the corner, and we're already getting excited about some of the tantalising tech that's going to be on display at the annual electronics showcase. When the expo does kick off in January, LG intends to spotlight its new Cinebeam Laser 4K Projector, a ludicrously compact media protector that can beam stunningly sharp 4K images onto practically any flat surface - be it wall, floor, or ceiling. By using 'Ultra Short Throw' technology the Cinebeam can project 90-inch images onto any wall from just over 2 inches away. Or, if you reckon bigger is better, you can produce a larger 120-inch picture by placing the sleek device just 7 inches away from a surface. It's truly mind-blowing stuff, and we can't wait to see the Cinebeam in action.