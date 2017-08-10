Cambridge Audio’s first 4K Blu-ray player ditches the DAC

Bet you didn’t know your Ultra HD player had a DAC in it, did you? Well it does. That is unless it’s Cambridge Audio’s CXUHD (£700). CA figured that if you’re bothered enough about picture quality to buy a 4K Blu-ray player, you’re probably bothered enough about audio quality to plug it into a proper AV receiver for full-on surround sound. So they ditched the onboard DAC, which can interfere with the signal, safe in the knowledge that the amp will take care of that instead. And if you’re reading this thinking it all sounds a bit much just to watch Terminator 2, that probably just proves that the CXUHD’s not for you, doesn’t it?