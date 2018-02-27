Bang & Olufsen’s classy BeoVision Eclipse TV now has a Wood Edition

Oh look, it’s another really quite stunning B&O telly that you almost certainly can’t afford, but are happy to daydream about all the same. The BeoVision Eclipse Wood uses the same LG-made 4K OLED panel we’ve seen in previous versions (it’s good), but now the meaty three-channel SoundCentre Speaker on the front has a handmade oak cover to boot. B&O products are known for their design as much they are the tech underpinning them, and wood has been a popular material for the company since its inception nearly 100 years ago. There are oak elements in the BeoLab 18 and BeoLab 50 speakers, for example, which can be paired with the TV for a surround setup that completes the look. The BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition will be available from April 2018 in 55” and 65” variants, costing £8,195 and £11,495 respectively.