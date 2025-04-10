This “Ultra” smartphone has a huge battery and excellent cameras, but that’s not why I love it

Usually, when you get an “Ultra” version of a top smartphone, it’s an absolute unit – bigger, badder, but better. But this new camera-focused flagship from Oppo manages to squeeze a bunch of extras into a phone that’s not much bigger.

At 8.78mm thick, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is a Slim Jim compared to Xiaomi’s and Vivo’s beefier offerings. There’s a new camera module on the back for better photo capabilities and a bigger battery, but that doesn’t result in a heftier handset.

The camera setup is the start of the show here. We’re talking four 50MP lenses tuned by Hasselblad inside a massive main sensor that’s comically bigger than anything I’ve seen before. The system includes two upgraded periscope lenses at 3x, 6x zoom, and an f/3.1 135mm telephoto.

With the ProXDR engine and HyperTone Image Engine wizardry under the hood, Oppo’s leaning into computational photography. It should give you better skin tones and better backlit shots. Oppo even threw in physical controls for the shutter and zoom, plus a customisable button you can set to do whatever you fancy. It’s something much more useful than the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, but it sacrifices the much-loved alert slider.

The Find X8 Ultra is powered by a huge 6100mAh silicon-carbon unit that charges at 100W wired and 50W wireless. That’s more juice than anything from its rivals. Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, backed up by as much as 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, which is a simple version of the software.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is available now in China. Sadly, there are no plans for an international launch yet. I, for one, hope it comes to Europe so I don’t have to smuggle it back in a suitcase. The handset comes in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink.