This mechanical keyboard might be Knob by name, but is stylish by nature

If you’re on the hunt for a new keyboard, you’ll find that most of the options you can pick from are pretty samey. You’ve got to pick from mechanical keyboards or less tactile options. And as far as extra buttons go, you’ll have slim pickings. But there’s a new option in town that gives you plenty more choice. The Knob 1 keyboard (yes, that really is the name) is a new offering that looks plenty stylish, but also packs a ton of extra functionality with customisable knobs, buttons, and even a tiny screen.

If you’re tired of the same old clackety-clack, you’ll find that the Knob 1 is a keyboard that not only feels good but also doubles as a control panel for your digital life. It’s been dreamed up by 3D artist and motion designer Ben Fryc, so is designed with the needs of designers in mind. That said, it’s also an awesome-looking mechanical keyboard. It’s probably going to be one of my next purchases. The Knob 1 mimics the low-profile charm of the Apple Magic Keyboard but cranks up the personality a notch (or two). It’s like your regular keyboard went to the gym and packed on some sleek, aluminium muscle – coming back with a build that’s both sturdy and stylish.

What’s the fuss about? This keyboard boasts 78 tailor-made keycaps sitting on Gateron low-profile switches that are more tactile than they are clicky. They’re also satisfyingly noisy, which is a must for anyone that likes a good keyboard. And it doesn’t stop there. The Knob 1 features two customisable knobs that are ready to do your bidding. They can handle adjusting volume, screen brightness, or something more intricate. Above these knobs, you’ll find a modest yet functional 100×310 pixel LCD screen. No, you won’t be streaming the latest series on it, but it’s perfect for tweaking settings or simply as a clock to remind you how long you’ve been at your desk. It gives us Touch Bar vibes from the 2016 MacBook Pros, only better. Much better.

The time is KNOB. Pre-orders for the Knob / k•no•b•1 by @work_louder are now open! Link in the replies. ⌨️🎛️🚀



Available for $439 USD in both ANSI and ISO layouts with a number of language options.



📦Shipping worldwide in Q3 2024. 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/2AT4nPk2Bc — Ben 🤖 (@benfryc) April 4, 2024

Durability? Check. The top and bottom shells are crafted from CNC-machined aluminium, ready to withstand the rigours of daily typing. Connectivity is a breeze with USB-C. And for those who detest wires, it’s equipped with Bluetooth capabilities and a 2100mAh battery to keep you untethered. You’ll find Knob 1 available in both ANSI and ISO layouts, with support for multiple languages. So you’ll be covered wherever you may be. It’s a fit for anyone whose day-to-day life involves a keyboard and who demands more from their tools.

As for getting your hands on one, the Knob 1 is making its way from the concept stage to the production line. You can pre-order the keyboard directly from its website, and it’s expected to start shipping in the autumn.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home