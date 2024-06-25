These smart AR glasses may have finally got things right

Smart glasses have been kicking about for a while now. Google Glass first introduced the idea of AR glasses, but… you know what happened there. More recent iterations like the Meta Ray-Ban glasses provide more utility, but you’re stuck doing everything through audio. That’s why Even Realities think it’s nailed smart AR glasses this time, ditching cameras and speakers in favour of putting the things you need on an AR display. And, of course, the glasses cram in AI as well.

Even Realities’ G1 Digital Glasses don’t just sit on your nose and make you look dapper. These specs also pack a suite of digital tricks up their titanium sleeves. The glasses can translate languages on the fly, navigate you through unfamiliar streets, or jot down your thoughts via voice command. It’s like having a personal assistant perched on your nose bridge.

Let’s talk aesthetics and comfort, since you don’t want to sacrifice them for smarts. The G1’s frames are crafted from magnesium alloy, hypoallergenic titanium, and silicone, making them both featherlight and robust. Screwless hinges ensure a smooth, satisfying fold every time, avoiding that annoying loose-screw scenario we all dread. Available in various chic shades like dark grey, olive green, and dark brown, these glasses are versatile. And they even come with a sun clip for those gloriously (rare) sunny days.

The G1 glasses sport a floating display that only you can see. Whether you’re using the QuickNote feature to capture your next big idea or navigating through the urban jungle with turn-by-turn directions, these glasses have got you covered. The Translate feature breaks down language barriers in real time, while the Teleprompt function keeps your speeches smooth and seamless. And for those who live life on the go, the notification system ensures you’re always in the loop without constantly peeking at your phone.

In these specs, the display is a 640×200 resolution micro-LED with a refresh rate of 20 Hz and a brightness of 1000 nits. It’s all wrapped up in a neat, green monochrome package – full-on Matrix style. Why green, you ask? It’s the most eye-friendly colour, offering clarity without straining your peepers.

The G1 glasses are designed to be practical for daily use, without unnecessary cameras or speakers to bulk things up. To make sure the specs can hear you, there are dual microphones. And so you can always see the display, auto-brightness control takes care of things for you. The battery life? A solid 1.5 days of regular use, with the case providing an additional 2.5 charges.

Before you rush to get your hands on a pair, note that details on pricing and availability are still under wraps. Expect to hear more from Even Realities later this year when the G1 glasses become available.

