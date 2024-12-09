These new in-ear monitors look like an audiophile’s dream

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, sticking with a wire will get you better sound. And if you want to focus on the purest sound, look towards a set of in-ear monitors. Astell&Kern’s Activo sub-brand has just launched the new Q1 option, which looks like an audiophile’s dream.

Activo and DITA are flaunting over four decades of combined expertise. It’s all very impressive if you’re the sort of person who wants their earbuds to be as engineered as a Formula 1 car.

The Q1 features a hybrid setup with a dynamic PM1+ driver from DITA, wrapped in brass for that posh resonance, paired with a Knowles balanced armature driver. The result? Clarity that cuts through the noise, punchy bass, and airy highs. That dynamic driver is tuned for full-range sound, while the brass housing and extra voice coil windings give you richer lows and smoother mids.

Of course, Activo didn’t skimp on the cables. The Q1 comes with DITA’s custom MOCCA2 cable, which packs 32 strands of Cardas Grade 1 Ultra-Pure Copper. With 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended plugs, these IEMs are ready to pair with whatever gadget you’re rocking. And to top it all off, the packaging includes a branded mini Tanos Systainer case and five sizes of final Type-E eartips for that Goldilocks fit.

The Activo Q1 are priced at $349/£299/€399. Tempted? They’re available to order directly from today.