The Tissot PRX meets super robot anime in this latest special edition watch

Back in the late ’70s, the world was graced by two legends: the Tissot PRX, a now-iconic timepiece, and UFO Robot Grendizer, a heroic anime figure who captured imaginations far and wide. Now, these symbols of their era are back, resurrected for a new generation of admirers with the Tissot PRX Grendizer Edition.

With the launch of the new Grendizer U series, this timepiece invites new fans into Grendizer’s fantastic world while taking long-time admirers on a joyful journey down memory lane.

The PRX T137.407.11.041.02 is a stunning special edition watch that combines the retro design of the PRX with elements from the beloved anime. Inspired by both icons, it features a 40mm 316L stainless steel case and a blue dial that mirrors Grendizer’s colour scheme.

The yellow Super-LumiNova bust of the robot hero illuminates the dial, while a Harken-style second hand and uniquely engraved rotor evoke waves of nostalgia.

The details are impeccable – Japanese text on the upper flange spells out “UFO ロボ グレンダイザ” which as I’m sure everyone knows, is the original title for the anime UFO Robo Grendizer.

Powered by the Powermatic 80 movement, the watch boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve, high precision, and durability, thanks to its Nivachron balance spring, sapphire crystal, and water resistance up to 10 bar.

Even the packaging gets special treatment, designed to mimic Grendizer’s UFO, complete with original drawings by the series creator, Go Nagai. I think it’s very cool, and would look great on a collector’s shelf.

The Tissot PRX Grendizer Edition is available now priced at $825 / £785, and arrives with a pretty cool advertising campaign, which transports viewers to ‘Planet Tissot’.

Instead of dust or rock, the planet’s rings are formed by the intricate components of the PRX watch, all floating in cosmic harmony. Grendizer’s arrival is depicted in classic 2D animation, and, as he streaks through space, lightning bolts crackle bringing the scattered watch components to life.

