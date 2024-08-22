Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / The Tissot PRX meets super robot anime in this latest special edition watch

Hot StuffNewsWatchesTissot
Hot Stuff, News

The Tissot PRX meets super robot anime in this latest special edition watch

Anime fans rejoice! Two worlds are colliding with the Tissot PRX x UFO Robot Grendizer special edition watch

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart

Back in the late ’70s, the world was graced by two legends: the Tissot PRX, a now-iconic timepiece, and UFO Robot Grendizer, a heroic anime figure who captured imaginations far and wide. Now, these symbols of their era are back, resurrected for a new generation of admirers with the Tissot PRX Grendizer Edition.

With the launch of the new Grendizer U series, this timepiece invites new fans into Grendizer’s fantastic world while taking long-time admirers on a joyful journey down memory lane.

The PRX T137.407.11.041.02 is a stunning special edition watch that combines the retro design of the PRX with elements from the beloved anime. Inspired by both icons, it features a 40mm 316L stainless steel case and a blue dial that mirrors Grendizer’s colour scheme.

The yellow Super-LumiNova bust of the robot hero illuminates the dial, while a Harken-style second hand and uniquely engraved rotor evoke waves of nostalgia.

The details are impeccable – Japanese text on the upper flange spells out “UFO ロボ グレンダイザ” which as I’m sure everyone knows, is the original title for the anime UFO Robo Grendizer.

Powered by the Powermatic 80 movement, the watch boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve, high precision, and durability, thanks to its Nivachron balance spring, sapphire crystal, and water resistance up to 10 bar.

Even the packaging gets special treatment, designed to mimic Grendizer’s UFO, complete with original drawings by the series creator, Go Nagai. I think it’s very cool, and would look great on a collector’s shelf.

The Tissot PRX Grendizer Edition is available now priced at $825 / £785, and arrives with a pretty cool advertising campaign, which transports viewers to ‘Planet Tissot’.

Instead of dust or rock, the planet’s rings are formed by the intricate components of the PRX watch, all floating in cosmic harmony. Grendizer’s arrival is depicted in classic 2D animation, and, as he streaks through space, lightning bolts crackle bringing the scattered watch components to life.

Liked this? Now check out the new Omega Seamaster America’s Cup limited edition, which is one beautiful watch.

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech