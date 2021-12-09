The Soundlink Flex is Bose’s answer to an affordable portable Bluetooth speaker

Flex appeal

Sometimes you don’t know where your next adventure will take you. Will you be white water rafting on Rattlesnake river? Or perhaps you’ll be working behind the scenes of the next Star Wars film? One thing you can trust is that wherever you are, you can probably find room in your backpack for the Bose Flex portable Bluetooth speaker.

The Flex’s custom transducer maximises clarity and separation, while delivering driving bass. Bose’s proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) technology reduces audio distortion, leaving the listener with natural, full sound. Not that you’ll be thinking about that when you’ve capsized.

This is the first Bose Bluetooth speaker to include Bose PositionlQ technology too, allowing it to adjust to its placement and environment and deliver the best possible audio experience.

The model includes a fabric utility loop — useful for hanging off bags and handlebars and its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating combined with up to 12 hours of battery life make it a tough, portable workhorse. The integrated USB-C port delivers a full charge in 4 hours.

Tipping the scales at 590g (slightly heavier than the SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II, the Link’s pill shaped design measures up at 9 x 20 x 5cm.

This speaker also works well in a team thanks to its ability to connect to other Bose speakers through the Bose Connect app. Available in black, white and blue, the SoundLink Flex will be available on 16th December 2021 for £149.95 and can be pre-ordered today at Bose.co.uk.