Coming off of the 16-bit era, the Nintendo 64 looked like pure magic: stunning 3D gaming and all new kinds of genres and experiences. Want to relive the glory days of one of the best Nintendo consoles? The Nintendo 64 is back and better than ever (this time with 4K) thanks to Analogues new machine – the 3D.

For those who’ve been following Analogue’s modern takes on retro consoles, the 3D will feel right at home. Just like its predecessors that have tackled the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy, this one’s got a bit of nostalgia with a next-gen twist.

The headline feature here? Upscaling your favourite N64 classics to glorious 4K. And if you’re worried that 4K will strip away the retro charm, don’t be. Analogue has thoughtfully included various display modes to help replicate that lovely CRT vibe we all remember. For those purists out there, the Analogue 3D will support the entire N64 cartridge library using FPGA technology. This means it behaves more like the original hardware.

But it’s not just about the old-school vibes. The Analogue 3D is keeping things modern, too, with Bluetooth support, four original controller ports, two USB ports, and an SD card slot. Although, you’ll need to sort your own controller. Oh, and the 3D OS – Analogue’s new operating system – is getting its debut here.

Originally slated for a 2024 release, it’s now scheduled to hit the shelves in early 2025. That’s Q1 for those of you keeping tabs, with preorders kicking off on October 21st at 11AM ET. Price-wise, you’re looking at $249.99 for the console, and it’ll come in your choice of black or white.