The new Pixel Buds Pro take on AirPods Pro as a premium package

Google‘s latest headphones have landed, joining the Pixel Buds line-up which already includes standard and budget options. Dubbed Pixel Buds Pro, the new wireless earbuds are the company’s first foray into premium headphones. They come packed with features, and are set to rival AirPods Pro in terms of performance.

The fully wireless earbuds take on the same form-factor as the standard Pixel Buds. You’ll find the small earbuds fitted with rubber ear hooks, and the same wireless charging case that’ll remind you of EVE from WALL-E. Pixel Buds Pro promise 11 hours of battery life, or 7 hours with ANC turned on. The wireless charging case can juice them up roughly two more times, with a total of 31 hours of battery.

Loud and clear, what will you hear? Pixel Buds Pro features

Arguably the biggest feature on the Pixel Buds Pro is active noise-cancelling (ANC). The tech actively tunes out any sound around you, as well as the seal blocking out as much noise as possible. It’s the best noise-cancelling available, cutting out the most noise. Alongside ANC comes Transparency Mode, a mode that uses the earbuds’ built-in mics to let you listen to the sounds around you. It means you can avoid taking the buds out if someone starts talking to you, and gives you a better chance of avoiding an accident when crossing the street.

Powering the ANC and the buds’ sound is Google’s own six-core processor. It runs Google’s tried and tested algorithms tuned by audio engineers to deliver the best sound possible through the 11mm drivers, while processing the noise-cancellation. With Silent Seal, Pixel Buds Pro will be able to adapt their sound based on your ears. An EQ feature on your phone lets you tweak the sound even further.

As you’d expect from Pixel Buds Pro, Google Assistant comes baked right in. With just a yell of “Hey Google!” you’ll be able to use the voice assistant for directions, to reply to messages, real-time translation, and more. New to Pixel Buds Pro is multipoint connectivity, allowing the earbuds to switch between your Android and Chrome OS devices.

The premium earbuds allow touch controls (no buttons in sight), and feature multiple microphones to pick up your voice. The buds are IPX4 water-resistant, and the case IPX2. They’ll be ok with some sweat, but don’t take them swimming!

Like the sound of that? Here’s when you can get them

Pixel Buds Pro will be available to order directly from Google later this month. They’ll retail for $199 in the US, with a UK price of £179 confirmed. Pre-orders start on July 21, with sales starting on July 28. The earbuds are available in four colours: Coral (hot pink), Fog (grey), Charcoal (black), and Lemongrass (pastel green).

Stuff says… Pixel Buds Pro are definitely Google’s answer to AirPods Pro. Offering almost identical features, these wireless earbuds promise a premium experience and powerful sound. Based on other Pixel Buds, we’re confident Google will be able to deliver on its promises of high-quality audio. And with a price lower than AirPods Pro, Android users can take pleasure in saving a few quid. The buds are designed to play nice with Android, Wear OS, and Chrome OS, so we can see these earbuds becoming our go-to recommendation for Android users.