The Christoper Ward C63 Valour is a brand-new MOD-approved chronograph

Christopher Ward might just be one of the busiest and most productive watch brands around. This month we’ve already seen the stunning Dune GMT introduced, an excellent collaboration with Oracle Time, and an updated Moonglow. Now the British watch brand has unveiled the C63 Valour chronograph.

This is the latest addition to Christopher Ward’s MOD-approved Military collection and the first watch dedicated to all three of His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

This is the first chronograph Christopher Ward has launched this year and it re-introduces quartz technology into the brand’s line-up (something which has been missing for the past few years now)

The C63 Valour is powered by the thermo-compensated ETA Calibre G10.212i, featuring a split timing function and Chronometer accuracy of +/- 10 seconds per year.

The 39mm ‘Light-catcher’ case is crafted in stainless steel and features all the curves and facets we’ve come to expect from a Christopher Ward watch case.

This case, which is water resistant to 150 metres, measures just 11.5mm high, so I imagine this will be a very comfortable watch to wear.

The dial features a reverse-panda colour scheme, reminiscent of 1960s sports chronographs, with each subdial hand colour-coded to represent each branch of the Armed Forces. You have red for the Army, dark blue for the Navy, and light blue for the RAF.

Will Brackfield, the watch’s designer, said, “When coming up with plans for the Valour, we drew inspiration from the British Military quartz watches of the 1980s, with applied and polished numerals, as well as our ‘twin flags’ logo, for added depth and legibility.”

He added, “On the case back, you’ll find the heraldic crests of the Army, Navy, and RAF, each adorned with the Queen’s crown, which we included as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.”

The C63 Valour is available on a military-style Webbing strap or a sporty, three-link Bader bracelet. You also have the option of Christopher Ward’s excellent ‘Consort’ (pictured above), which would be my personal favourite.

Fancy adding Christopher Ward’s latest chronograph to your collection? The watch is available now on the brand’s website, priced between £550 and £715, depending on which strap or bracelet you opt for.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech