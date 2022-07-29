Backbone One dresses up as a DualSense for a PS5-friendly mobile controller

We’re big fans of the Backbone One mobile controller, and Sony clearly is too, as it has officially licensed a PlayStation-specific version of the accessory, with a design inspired by the PS5’s DualSense controller.

The thumbstick arrangement remains decidedly Xbox-ey, but everything else, from the black and white colourway to the transparent face buttons, is in keeping with the PS5 pad. And as you’d expect, the A, B, X and Y buttons from the standard Backbone One have been swapped out for PlayStation’s iconic square, triangle, circle and cross, so you’re pressing the buttons the PS5 or PS4 game you’re playing is telling you to on screen.

Like the original Backbone One, the PlayStation Edition pulls open to accommodate your phone. Right now, it’s iPhone-only, and you get adapters in the box for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which did not initially fit snugly in the enclosure.

Without a cloud gaming offering that can rival Xbox Game pass, PlayStation and Backbone are naturally pushing the Backbone One PlayStation Edition as the ideal controller for using Sony’s PS Remote Play app to stream PS5 and PS4 games away from your console. With Remote Play you can play games on your phone without needing to manually turn on your console, switch between games and browse your console’s menus remotely. A customised version of the Backbone app will highlight new releases and Remote Play-supported titles.

The PlayStation Edition still works as a traditional Backbone One, so you can play Apple Arcade games and even load up the Game Pass app, but with the PlayStation face buttons that’s probably going to feel a bit odd. But if you’re a big Remote Play user and want the slickest mobile controller out there, this is probably your best bet.

The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition is available to buy now for £99.99.