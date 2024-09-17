The Astro A50 Gen 5 a simpler multi-system gaming headset

Astro’s one-size-fits-all gaming headsets aren’t picky when it comes to your console or computer of choice, but not everyone needed the flagship model’s video switching smarts. The Logitech sub-brand has listened to fans, and come up with the Astro A50 Gen 5: it’ll still play nicely with your PS5, Xbox and PC, but is now only concerned with audio – and won’t leave quite as large a dent on your wallet.

I was a big fan of the A50 X, but having to snake multiple HDMIs and USB-Cs from its base station to your gaming gear was a cable management nightmare. The A50 Gen 5 uses Astro’s new PlaySync Audio tech, which foregoes the video connections for a trio of USB-C connections that handle sound from each device. Even with a fourth cable for power, setup will be a lot simpler than the top-tier model.

Built-in Bluetooth and dual device mixing also lets you pair to other gaming gear including the Nintendo Switch and Logitech’s own G Cloud handheld, or your smartphone.

Base unit aside, the A50 Gen 5 is pretty much identical to the A50 X. The headset looks exactly the same, and has the same 40mm dynamic drivers made from ultra-light graphene, which should deliver a top-tier level of audio precision. They certainly impressed me in the A50 X, despite being smaller than the 50mm driver cones found in the Logitech G Pro X 2.

The ‘broadcast quality’ boom mic also makes a comeback, with a 16-bit, 48kHz uplink that’ll give it a frequency range leg up over more basic gaming headsets.

Battery life is unchanged from the A50 X, with a healthy 24 hours of play time between charges – but with the base station keeping the headset topped up whenever you’re not gaming, you’ll effectively never go to use it and find it’s low on power.

Logitech’s G Hub software is on hand for PC players to tweak the tuning, with separate EQs for the headphones and boom mic. Console gamers can reach for the smartphone companion app instead.

The Astro A50 Gen 5 is up for pre-order right now, directly from Logitech, in black and white colours. Expect to pay $300/£300 – still pricey for a gaming headset, but a healthy $80 less than the A50 X commands.