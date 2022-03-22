The 48MP Insta360 One RS is a modular action cam that adapts to your activities

GoPro isn’t the only game in town when it comes to action cams. Recently we’ve seen great alternatives from Chinese upstarts like DJI and Insta360, and the latter’s modular One R camera (which we glowingly reviewed back in January 2020) has just been given an overhaul under the bonnet: meet the Insta360 One RS.

The One RS looks a lot like the One R, sharing the same three-part design: one battery, one processor and one of three lens modules, each of which adapts the camera’s performance and capabilities to the job in hand.

For those seeking the absolute sharpest in image quality there’s the new 4K Boost Lens module. Armed with a half-inch 48MP sensor, this module shoots 4K videos at 60fps and 48MP still photos, and supports Active HDR (which basically allows HDR video recording while image stabilisation is engaged) as well as 6K Widescreen video, which records in a cinema-style 2.35:1 aspect ratio.

The other modules available at launch are 360 Lens (a dual-lens setup that records 5.7K 360-degree videos) and the 1-Inch Wide Angle Lens, which offers a lower resolution than the 4K Boost Lens but a slightly wider focal length.

The manufacturer claims that the Insta360 One RS also offers a better form of FlowState image stabilisation than its predecessor and 50% faster Wi-Fi speeds, while an additional microphone should also give audio quality a boost. The companion mobile app is getting some new editing tricks too, and the included mounting bracket now supports quick release for easier changing of lens modules on the go.

We’ve been sent a pre-release edition of the Insta360 One RS which we’re itching to try, so look out for our full, in-depth review soon. The camera is available to buy right now: