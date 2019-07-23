Stay fresh and keep cool with the Geizeer ice-cooling diffuser

What does every desk need? How about an eco-friendly ice cooling diffuser fan made out of the finest Italian wood on the market. Alright, that probably wasn't the answer you were expecting, but hear us out. The Geizeer (€106) will dish out perfume to leave your desk smelling hella fresh, and also pump out super-chilled air using a custom ice-pack. As for the eco-friendly part, the USB-powered box uses a minuscule amount of energy, meaning you can keep it whirring all day long without feeling guilty about punching another hole in the ozone layer.