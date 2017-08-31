Sphero's R2-D2 is the Star Wars droid you're looking for

Look, you'll probably never own a 1:1, fully-functional R2-D2 from Star Wars, but a pint-sized one? Yeah, that's doable – thanks to Sphero, the folks who made the brilliant, rolling BB-8 a couple years back. Their new R2-D2 looks movie-perfect, with impressive detail, LED lights, sound effects from the films, and a spot-on rotating dome. You can control it with a smartphone app and draw little paths for it to follow, or drop it into familiar augmented reality movie locations and scenes. At £179 for a connected toy, it's hardly cheap… but on the other hand, it's your own personal R2-D2. Sold.