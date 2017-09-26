Piano Hi-Lite is an LED piano teacher that’ll work with any piano

Here at Stuff, we’ve come to terms with the fact that we’ll never be as good a pianist as Mozart, or Matt Bellamy from Muse. Well, we had until we found out about Piano Hi-Lite (from USD$179 on Indiegogo), a plug-and-play LED strip that reckons it can have a total rookie bashing out Chopsticks in minutes. Fitting any standard 88-key piano, playing is simply a case of following the LED indicators now blinking above your keys, which will pause until you hit the right note. With Bluetooth 4.0 and Micro USB out of the box, just connect to your tablet or smartphone of choice (iOS and Android) and the companion app will provide instant feedback and interactive lessons. There’s hope for us yet.