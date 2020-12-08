Nerf has turned the Mandalorian's signature rifle into a 1.27m long foam flinger

Nerf has perfected the art of creating toy blasters that are both utterly useless and impossibly entertaining, and now it's upping the ante with a new special edition rifle from a galaxy far, far away. The 1.27 meter long foam flinger is a faithful recreation of the Mandalorian's signature Amban Phase-pulse Blaster ($119), and features series-accurate features including blaster sounds, an electronic scope with an illuminated lens, a breech-loading mechanism, a true-to-show wood-textured stock with inlaid bracket, and weathered deco that suggests the firearm has done a few tours in Tatooine. Unfortunately, the rifle will only be shipped out in January 2021, so if you're after a Christmas present this won't quite fit the bill. Alternatively, if you're simply looking to dominate the office with the ruthless precision of a Beskar-clad bountry hunter when the 9-to-5 foam wars recommence next year, this is undoubtedly the way.