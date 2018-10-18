MekaMon Berserker V2 is a robot spider that likes nothing more than duffing up other robot spiders

If you think player-versus-player gaming is lacking in physicality, and you also have a thing for creepy robot spiders, you’re going to love MekaMon Berserker V2 (£249.99). Out now, these four-legged critters scoot about the place, partaking in intense real-life multiplayer battles (of up to four players) or single-player AR combat. They’re controlled through your device, but can be physically customised by their owner, who they totally won’t sneakily laser to death while they sleep. And as an added bonus, if you know anyone who’s petrified of arachnids, you can use the Free Drive mode to allow your robot “unlimited exploration” across their face, presumably shortly before it gets a free flying lesson out of the nearest window.