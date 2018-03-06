Loomo is a Segway that with a touch of a button transforms into your robot sidekick

Move over, Michael Bay, because there’s a new transforming robot in town – and one we actually want to spend time with. Loomo ($1299) is a self-balancing transporter (as in, a Segway) that with a touch of a button turns into a robot companion. It’s packed full of kit – 1080p camera; 5-mic array; infrared and ultrasonic sensors; 3-axis gimbal. This means it’s suitable for all manner of tasks – shooting super-smooth video; going and talking to people when you can’t be bothered yourself; following you about like a lost puppy – all while looking like Johnny 5 if he’d had his arms hacked off by a lunatic. Loomo’s programmable and will get new skills via OTA updates, too. Just don’t let him watch Terminator after a day of repeatedly giving annoying humans endless piggyback rides.