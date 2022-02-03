Lego adds The Mandalorian to its Star Wars helmet collection

Got some free shelf space? Lego, as ever, is happy to help you fill it. The company has just added three new builds to its collection of Star Wars helmets, taking the total to six.

Given the character’s current standing in popular culture, the most significant addition is probably the helmet of Din Djarin, better known as The Mandalorian, whose famous beskar armour is accentuated by metallic Lego elements.

Mando’s helmet would look great next to the already available Boba Fett’s, or maybe just in front, so as to remind guests that his recent appearance in the latter’s Disney+ show has just about made it worth sticking with.

If you’re more of an old-fashioned Star Wars fan, Luke Skywalker’s iconic pilot helmet can also now be immortalised in plastic brick, with some really nice details like a buildable microphone, translucent red visor elements and a nameplate. And those loyal to the dark side haven’t been excluded either, with the piercing red eyes of the Dark Trooper very much on show in the new Lego replica.

The new models are available to pre-order now, and will be on sale online and in stores from March 1. Each will cost £55.