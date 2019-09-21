Celebrate Batman Day with this classic Lego Batmobile

Before Chris Nolan got his hands on it, Batman used to be fun. It was all Shark Repellent Bat Spray and Jack Nicholson’s Joker and his goons destructively dancing their way through a museum to a Prince soundtrack, not moody mumbling and pseudo-philosophical soundbites. Do you know what else is fun? Lego. Just in time for 21 September, which apparently is Batman Day, Lego has released two new Dark Knight-themed sets – the 342-piece Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker (pictured, £25) and Batman Batwing and The Riddler Heist (£50). The latter also includes Commissioner Gordon’s police car and a lockable safe, but it’s the classic Batmobile, complete with rotating flaming exhaust and opening cockpit, that we’d pick to mark the spurious superhero occasion.