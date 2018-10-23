Vinpok Split is a portable triple monitor solution designed for work and play

Chances are when you’re hoofing about, living the mobile worker ‘dream’, you sometimes feel hemmed in by the screen real-estate of your notebook. With Vinpok Split ($199), you can double or even treble the amount of space you have available. Each Vinpok Split is in short a 15.6in 1080p display that can clip on to your existing notebook’s lid, in whatever orientation you fancy. There’s Mac, Windows and Linux support, and the Split is touchscreen-enabled, for all those Mac users who secretly want (but don’t want to admit hankering for) a toaster fridge. There’s DeX support, too, for transforming your Android phone into a sort-of PC. And when you’ve had enough of super-widescreen spreadsheets, Vinpok Split lets you get your game on when you plug in a PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.