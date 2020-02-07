The upgraded Vaio SX12 might just be the lightest hexa-core laptop on the market

Portability and power don't always go hand in hand, but the boffins over at Vaio want to challenge that notion with the new SX12 ($1599). The updated 2020 version of the high performance laptop now packs a 10th generation Intel six core processor and weighs just 2.01 lbs, making it one of the lightest hexa-core devices on the market. Vaio also claims its refreshed machines deliver 40 percent more performance than their predecessors thanks to its TruePerformance tuning tech, which is a pretty substantial uptick. Although prices start at $1299, you'll need to spend more than that to get the i7 model with six cores. But hey, at least you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.