The upgraded Vaio SX12 might just be the lightest hexa-core laptop on the market
Six of the best
Portability and power don't always go hand in hand, but the boffins over at Vaio want to challenge that notion with the new SX12 ($1599). The updated 2020 version of the high performance laptop now packs a 10th generation Intel six core processor and weighs just 2.01 lbs, making it one of the lightest hexa-core devices on the market. Vaio also claims its refreshed machines deliver 40 percent more performance than their predecessors thanks to its TruePerformance tuning tech, which is a pretty substantial uptick. Although prices start at $1299, you'll need to spend more than that to get the i7 model with six cores. But hey, at least you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.
