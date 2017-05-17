Two new tot-focussed tabs fill out Amazon's Fire tablet range

Just in time for the summer holidays, Amazon has unleashed two new Fire tablets aimed at keeping your kids from climbing up the walls. The Fire Kids Edition now comes in 7in and 8in varieties, and keeps the same chunky, child-proof case to keep it safe.The outstanding two year guarantee returns, too, so should your brood manage to break it, Amazon'll replace it - no questions asked. Each tab gets a year's subscription to Kids Unlimited, too, so you won't be short of things to keep your kids happy with. It's the same hardware underneath as the freshly updated Fire Tablet, so you can quit out of kids mode and use Alexa's AI assistance once the sprogs are safely tucked up in bed. The 7in slate will ship on the 7th of June for £99, while the 8in version also doubles up on storage for £129.99.