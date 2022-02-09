The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are joined by the monster Tab S8 Ultra￼

While the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are direct successors to the 2021 Tab S7 and S7 Plus, they pale in comparison to the all-new Tab S8 Ultra. This thing is HUGE, with a 14.6in display, dwarfing the 12.4in Tab S8 Plus and 11in Tab S8.

As before, all the tablets have smart aluminium metal enclosures and are lightweight, starting at 503g for the Tab S8. It’s a mere 6.3mm thick.

As for the Ultra, Samsung reckons it’s housed in the “thinnest, lightest, but strongest body” of any Galaxy Tab to date, suggesting the new shell is 40% less prone to bending.

Starting at £649 for the Tab S8 and £849 for the Tab S8 Plus, all three are high-end tablets and go up against the iPad Pro lineup of course. If you want 5G you need to add £150 to both of those price tags. Each tablet has a S Pen included while they all have expandable storage. The S8 Plus also gets an AMOLED screen this time around.

The Ultra starts at high-end laptop prices – £999 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, rising to £1249 for 256GB with 12GB of RAM. Or for peak performance, you can pay £1249 for the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM.