Samsung’s Galaxy Book S charges via USB-C and will last all day (and night)

With a 16:9 screen the 13in Galaxy S book comes powered with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx processor and comes in either Mercury Grey or Earthy Gold. For 'essence of smartphone' factor, it's packed with LTE capability and Nano SIM support. Yet what's most enticing is that it doesn't requite any cumbersome charger - as you'll be able to plug is straight into a standard USB-C cable, of which it has two, plus an additional 3.5mm headphone jack. Security is handled with a fingerprint sensor found on the power button and this will also act as a log-in route to your applications so you can unlock any documents that you might be working on. It runs Windows 10 and Samsung claim it'll stay awake for a whopping 23 hours. It'll be officially launching sometime in September for $999 and at 953g it's the kind of laptop we might just want to carry around.