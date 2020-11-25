Samsung is bringing its Chromebook Series 4 range to the UK

Samsung is bringing a couple of new Chromebooks to the UK. The company has decided to lug the Chromebook 4 (£299) and Chromebook 4+ (£379) over from the United States, where they launched last year, and claims the range is ideal for consumers after a portable, reliable, and affordable device that can handle bread-and-butter digital chores. In terms of what's going on under the hood, both models pack 4GB of memory, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and an Intel Celeron Processor N4000. There are some key differences though, with the Chromebook 4+ supporting up to 64GB of storage compared to the 32GB found in the standard Chromebook 4. As you'd expect, the more robust Chromebook 4+ also comes with a bigger 15.6in FHD display and a slightly fancier aluminium plastic body. It's also a touch more expensive, though, so you'll need to decide whether those upgrades are worth the extra pennies.