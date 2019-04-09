The Philips Brilliance monitor is king of productivity

Philips is looking to take connectivity to the next level with its new 329P9H Brilliance LCD Monitor (£809) with USB-C dock. The 32-in UltraClear 4K UHD display (3840 x 2160) is packed with a range of high-performance features and connectivity solutions including a built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking station with power delivery and a MultiClient integrated KVM switch that allows users to control two separate PCs with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse setup. MultiView tech can also be used to connect and view multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, facilitating complex multitasking or the world's greatest Netflix binge. Brilliance by name, brilliant by nature, eh!