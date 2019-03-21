The Nighthawk Tri-Band AX12 is a high-end Wi-Fi 6 router that'll make you fall in love

There's a badass new router in town, and it's called the Nighthawk Tri-Band AX12 ($599). It's appropriate that this makes it sound a bit like a superhero, because Netgear's new device wll perform heroic feats with your internet connection. It uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard to provide four times increased data capacity, meaning it can handle more devices at once, easily power your smart home, and deliver smooth 4K UHD streaming and gaming with blazing-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10.8Gbps. Its tri-band functionality also offers two separate streams of data transfers in the 5GHz band to ensure top-notch performance for all high-high-bandwidth applications and downloads. Two Gigabit LAN ports, two Gigabit WAN ports, and eight high-performance antennas will also help deliver reliable coverage at long-range distances. Who said you couldn't love a router?